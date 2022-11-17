The Toronto Police Service has seized 671 kilograms of illicit drugs – 520 kilos of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilos of cocaine – in the largest single-day drug seizure in the Service’s history.

At a news conference today (Thursday, November 17), Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of Specialized Operations and Mandeep Mann, Unit Commander of the Drug Squad, updated the media on the seizure that has an estimated street value of $58 million.

Toronto Police identified two addresses in Toronto being used as stash houses for illicit drugs. Following a four week long investigation, search warrants were secured for those two addresses, along with three motor vehicles. On October 5, the drugs were seized during the execution of those search warrants.

Three individuals have been identified in connection with the trafficking of these drugs. Once they are arrested, they will be charged with possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking, and their names will be released.

The seizure is the result of the work of the Toronto Police Service, including the Drug Squad Major Projects Section and the Asian Organized Crime Task Force. Through funding provided by the Government of Ontario, the Criminal Intelligence Service of Ontario also assisted the Toronto Police Service with the investigation.