Toronto Police nab man for aggravated assault on Yonge & Broadway

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

The Toronto Police Service has made an arrest in connection with a stabbing investigation. On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, around 7 p.m., the police responded to a stabbing call in the Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue area.

Constable Michelle Flannery, Corporate Communications, for Detective Sergeant Scott Bradbury, 53 Division, said, “Darren Hynes, 55, has been charged under aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.”

Hynes had allegedly approached staff at a local temporary shelter. He then stabbed a woman staff member and rushed at other staff while brandishing a knife. The security were notified and Hynes was detained for the police.

The assaulted woman was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Hynes is scheduled to appear at College Park Court, 444 Yonge Street, at 10 a.m., in room 507.

