Today, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced that it is implementing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all members, both uniform and civilian.

“The safety of our members, our workplaces and the public is of utmost importance to us,” said Police Chief James Ramer. “Our members will be required to be fully vaccinated to protect each other and the communities we serve.”

As a first step, all TPS members will be required to disclose and provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status by September 13.

The Service has an obligation to ensure a safe workplace for members and the public, TPS said in a media statement. This is a primary commitment for the Service, as it has been throughout the pandemic.

TPS will implement the new mandatory requirement for all members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to the Service’s duty to accommodate members pursuant to the Human Rights Code.