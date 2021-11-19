As Health Canada has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for used in kids aged 5 to 11 years, Toronto is preparing to open up 20,000 bookings for this group and extending vaccine clinic hours to meet the demand.

“We developed the Team Toronto Kids COVID-19 vaccination plan so we would be ready for the rollout of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11,” said Mayor John Tory. “We want to help families across Toronto get all the information they need ahead of vaccination and to have access to the vaccine for kids as quickly as possible. Our City-run clinics are ready with expanded hours to vaccinate kids when the vaccine arrives next week. I continue to encourage all residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and our city’s progress fighting this pandemic.”

According to a statement from the city, Toronto will open approximately 20,000 appointment bookings for vaccination for five to 11-year-olds between November 25 and December 5 next week. The new bookings are for appointments at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Woodbine Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Cloverdale Mall and Mitchell Field Arena. All Toronto children aged five to 11 years old, regardless of their neighbourhood, will be eligible to book an appointment through the provincial booking system.

Parents and guardians seeking to vaccinate their child against COVID-19 may also attend a Team Toronto vaccination clinic administered by a Toronto hospital or health care partner, a local pharmacy and/or participating family health team, said the city.

School clinics are also being planned to start as quickly as possible next week, once the vaccine arrives. Information about specific school clinics will come directly from schools.

To make vaccination as accessible as possible for parents and families, clinic hours of operation at all City-run immunization clinics will be extended and expanded over the next 2 weeks as follows:

• Thursday, November 25 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Friday, November 26 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, November 27 – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Sunday, November 28– 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Monday, November 29 – closed

• Tuesday, November 30 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Wednesday, December 1 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Thursday, December 2 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Friday, December 3 – 2 to 8 p.m.

• Saturday, December 4 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sunday, December 5 – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All vaccinations are available in City-run clinics by confirmed appointment only. Additional appointments will be released in the provincial booking system as the vaccination campaign continues.

When the Province opens vaccine booking for kids, appointments at City-run clinics can be booked through the dark blue “Book an Appointment” button on www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/ or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007).

For more information, please visit: https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-children-vaccines/.