Toronto Public Health (TPH) is reminding eligible residents at risk of contracting MPOX (formerly known as monkeypox) to complete a two-dose vaccination series of Imvamune® as soon as possible. The reminder comes as TPH is investigating reports of four new cases of MPOX in a 24-hour period on Friday, January 27, and during a busy winter travel season.

Eligible individuals who have not been vaccinated against MPOX are encouraged to get their first dose of vaccine at any City of Toronto-run immunization clinic as soon as possible.

Those who have received a first dose already can get a second dose 28 days after their first dose. At-risk residents who are travelling in the near future are also encouraged to get vaccinated before leaving. The vaccine becomes most effective after two weeks.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine and an OHIP card is not required. Walk-ins are available, based on capacity. Appointments can be booked online at www.TPHBookings.ca.

TPH says anyone can get MPOX, but during the current outbreak, gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men have been most affected.

It will hold a drop-in MPOX vaccination clinic for individuals 18 years of age and older at The 519, 519 Church St., on Monday, February 27, from 1 to 6 p.m. There is no cost to receive the vaccine and an OHIP card is not required at this community clinic. No appointments are needed and vaccinations will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.