Today, Mayor John Tory announced that the city and its partners have now administered at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 65 per cent of all Toronto adults age 18 or older. This milestone has been achieved a week earlier than the province’s end of the month target of reaching 65 per cent vaccine coverage, city officials noted.

During the Long Weekend Dose Drive, the City-run vaccine clinics also crossed a milestone. More than 500,000 doses have been administered at the nine City-operated immunization clinics and Enhanced Mobile Operations.

As of yesterday evening, approximately 718,648 people have booked COVID-19 vaccination appointments at a City-run clinic.

Anyone 12 or older is encouraged to book an appointment by clicking the blue “Book a Vaccine” button at www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or through phone by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900.

Today, Team Toronto Mobile Sprint Strategy will vaccinate approximately 2,840 people at the following pop-up clinics:

• George Harvey Collegiate Institute – People age 12 years and older living (M postal code).

• Oakwood Collegiate Institute – People age 12 years and older living (M postal code).

• Taylor Creek Public School – Students age 12 years and older attending Taylor Creek Public School, Samuel Hearne Middle School, St. Dunstan Catholic School, Oakridge Junior Public School, General Brock Public School, Danforth Gardens Public School, St. Joachim Catholic School and SATEC @ W.A. Porter Collegiate Institute, and their immediate family.

The City and healthcare partners are operating a total of approximately 26 clinics today, including mobile teams, pop-up and on-site clinics, to vaccinate priority groups identified by the Province of Ontario’s priority framework.

City of Toronto immunization clinics

• Today, will hold nine City-operated immunization clinics: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto Congress Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, Malvern Community Recreation Centre, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar, Cloverdale Mall, North Toronto Memorial Community Centre and Carmine Stefano Community Centre.

• Will vaccinate up to 9,172 eligible residents.

University Health Network

• Today, will hold one on-site clinic and two mobile clinics.

• Will vaccinate 1,515 people who are healthcare workers and students, long-term care staff and essential caregivers, patients with priority health conditions, Indigenous people, homebound patients, and people age 12 years and older .

For more information, please visit www.uhn.ca.

Michael Garron Hospital – East Toronto Health Partners

• Today, will hold two on-site clinics and a pop-up clinic.

• Will vaccinate 2,051 people who are age 12 years and older.

For more information, please visit www.tehn.ca.

Scarborough Health Network

• Today, will hold five on-site clinics, two pop-up clinics and a mobile clinic.

Will vaccinate 2,100 people who are age 12 years and older, healthcare workers and individuals living in shelters.

• For more information, please visit www.shn.ca.

Participating pharmacies in Toronto

• Toronto Public Health can confirm that as of yesterday morning, 261,244 people aged 12 and older received their COVID-19 vaccine at participating pharmacies in Toronto since the provincial pilot began.

• An update on the number of vaccinations in Toronto pharmacies will be provided on Tuesdays and Fridays as information is made available twice a week.

To date, 1,986,966 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto.