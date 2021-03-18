The City of Toronto wants to remain in the Grey-Lockdown level of the province’s COVID-19 Response Framework with modifications that will allow additional businesses and amenities to be opened.

City officials say they are working with the province to arrive at a public health policy solution within the Grey Zone that balances fighting the spread of COVID-19 with listening to the needs of residents and businesses.

As COVID-19 case counts continue to increase in Toronto and across Ontario with a rate of reproduction exceeding 1:1 and cases involving variants of concern are on the rise, Dr. de Villa said the science at this time does not support the kind of reopening that would be provided for under the Red Zone designation.

As Mayor John Tory and Dr. de Villa explained, with warmer weather approaching and vaccination progress while looking at the situation in surrounding regions, there is the opportunity for a data-led response that has led to discussions around outdoor dining, outdoor fitness and exercise and other areas.

No decisions have been made at this time. A decision from the province is expected by Friday.