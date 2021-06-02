Toronto is urging its residents to join the “VaxTO” campaign’s first telephone town hall today

The city-wide telephone town hall to be held at 6 p.m. will connect residents with COVID-19 vaccination appointments and information.

“We look forward to addressing as many of your COVID-19 vaccination questions as possible at today’s first city-wide telephone town hall, which I encourage all Toronto residents to join,” said Mayor John Tory. “This telephone town hall is just one of the numerous ways that the VaxTO campaign is helping to connect Torontonians to the information they need to get vaccinated so that we can all get back to doing the things we love in our city again.”

The 90-minute event will provide Torontonians with an opportunity to ask questions related to the COVID-19 vaccination program directly to Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Medical Officer of Health, and Chief Matthew Pegg, General Manager of the Office of Emergency Management.

Residents can sign up for the telephone town hall by texting “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or by listening via webstream at www.toronto.ca/vaccinetownhall.

Today’s telephone town hall will be the first of more than a dozen that will be hosted through the VaxTO campaign in the coming months. Future town halls will be more localized in nature, and some will offer multilingual services. The VaxTO campaign will also use texts, emails, voice broadcasts, and targeted multilingual social media advertising to provide information to Toronto residents about when and how they can be vaccinated.

Since last Friday, nearly 650,000 broadcast voice message calls from Mayor John Tory were sent out to Toronto residents on cell phones and through landlines in priority neighbourhoods to invite them to attend the telephone town hall and to book their first dose vaccination appointments. Through this call out, 4,897 people took immediate action to be connected directly to the provincial booking line, officials said. As well, Toronto has received more than 4,000 texts to the text line since the campaign launched last Wednesday from residents looking to access a variety of resources including appointments, information and details on the telephone town hall.