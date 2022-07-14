A number of road closures and restrictions will be in effect across Toronto this weekend in support of events, festivals and critical infrastructure work.

Honda Indy Toronto will return to Exhibition Place this week. To accommodate the festival, Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 p.m. today until 1 a.m. on Monday, July 18. The southbound lanes on Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West are also currently closed to vehicle traffic until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Edward Street between Bay Street and Yonge Street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 to accommodate the annual Festival of India parade. There will also be rolling closures on southbound Yonge Street from Edward Street to Queens Quay West on July 16 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Northbound lanes on Yonge Street will remain open to vehicle traffic throughout the parade.

Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. on July 16 until 3 a.m. on July 18 for the Big on Bloor Festival.

Bloor Street West between Jane Street and Runnymede Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 16 for the Bloor West Street Fest.

McLevin Avenue, between Sewells Road and Neilson Road, and Neilson Road, from McLevin Avenue to Finch Avenue East, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. on July 16 for the Junior Carnival Parade.

Market Street is closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street activities.

Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for ActiveTO from 7 a.m. on July 16 until 7 p.m. on July 17.

There are no subway closures scheduled on the TTC this weekend; however, several events around the city will result in adjustments to TTC bus and streetcar service. The TTC encourages customers to follow @TTCNotices on Twitter (https://twitter.com/TTCnotices), sign-up for e-alerts and check ttc.ca for the most up-to-date information.

For most of the day on July 16 and July 17, GO Bus Routes 16, 21 and 31 will be rerouted due to road closures for the Honda Indy Toronto festival. Eastbound GO Bus Route 16 trips will end at Aldershot GO to connect customers to Lake Shore West trains. Westbound trips will begin at Aldershot GO. Eastbound GO Bus Route 21 and 31 trips will end at Port Credit GO to connect customers to Lake Shore West trains. Westbound trips will begin at Port Credit GO.

Residents are encouraged to visit Metrolinx’s Service Alerts page (https://onthegoalerts.gotransit.com/en) before traveling this weekend for the most up-to-date information.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of road closures should stay alert, consider alternate routes and allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A complete list of road closures and restrictions is available on the City’s Road Restrictions webpage: www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.