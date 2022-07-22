A number of road closures and restrictions will be in effect across Toronto this weekend in support of events, festivals and critical infrastructure work.

Event road closures

Gerrard Street East, between Coxwell and Glenside Avenues, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on July 23 until 2 a.m. on July 24, for the Festival of South Asia .

. Queen Street East, between Woodbine and Beech Avenues, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 until 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, for the Beaches International Jazz Festival .

. Ossington Avenue, from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on July 23 until 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, for OssFest .

. To accommodate the Toronto Triathlon Festival , the Gardiner Expressway (eastbound lanes only), from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway, and the Don Valley Parkway (northbound lanes only), from the Gardiner Expressway to Eglinton Avenue East, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2 a.m. until 12 p.m. on July 24.

Yonge Street, from Dundas Street to Queen Street, and Dundas Square, between Yonge Street and O'Keefe Lane, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 24, for Youth Day 2022 .

. Bathurst Street, between Wilson and Laurelcrest Avenues, will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12:01 a.m. on July 23 until 11:59 p.m. on July 24, for Fun Philippines Toronto Street Festival .

. Market Street continues to be closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade, for I Heart Market Street activities.

ActiveTO

Bayview Avenue, from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street, between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic for ActiveTO from 7 a.m. on July 23 until 7 p.m. on July 24.

Roads within High Park will be also closed to vehicle traffic during the weekend. Limited street parking is available on Bloor Street.

Construction closures