Toronto Public Health (TPH) is moving all its schools to remote learning from Wednesday

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health, is issuing a Section 22 order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, that requires all elementary and secondary school students to transition to online/remote learning effective Wednesday, April 7 at 12:01 a.m. The order will be in place from April 7 to 18, which will bring students to the end of the April break. An extension of this order may be considered based on COVID-19 epidemiological data for Toronto, city health officials announced.

The spread of COVID-19 has never been greater in Toronto, with variants of concern increasing both the risk of transmission and the risk of serious illness or death. Stronger public health measures are required to reverse the surge of infection that the province currently faces, the public health authority said in a media statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

Licensed child care programs will not be permitted to offer care to children whose schools are required to be closed under the order, with the exception of emergency child care for those who qualify.

TPH acknowledges that this decision places additional burden on many including students, staff and families, and especially those with younger children and fewer supports. However the health and safety of students and staff remain a priority. “This action is being taken in an effort to keep our communities safe and prevent further spread of COVID-19,” TPH said.

Peel Region schools moved to remote learning today. Schools in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will make the shift to online instruction tomorrow.