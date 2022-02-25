COMMUNITY

Toronto starts hiring for spring and summer parks and recreation jobs

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
14

Mayor John Tory launched Toronto’s annual hiring campaign for spring and summer parks and recreation jobs on Friday morning.

The city is looking for a wide range of skilled applicants from lifeguards and fitness instructors to outdoor gardeners and parks handy-workers and is accepting job applications online at https://jobs.toronto.ca/.

Two virtual information sessions for spring and summer jobs will take place on Saturday, February 26 with further sessions scheduled throughout March and April. Registration details can be found at https://jobs.toronto.ca/recreation/.

Each year, the City of Toronto employs approximately 9,000 recreation workers, 5,000 of which during the summer season to support community recreation programs. Additionally, more than 900 seasonal gardeners and parks handy-workers are hired each year.

Staffing for City programs and operations will align with provincial regulations and Toronto Public Health guidelines.

“Our parks and public spaces have been an important outlet for residents throughout the pandemic. While we kept all of our public spaces open, we also adapted as a city and created new programs that put the health and safety of residents and staff first. This year the same will be done and we will be launching new jobs for residents to apply to so that we can continue to deliver our services. These recreation jobs are not only excellent jobs for those employed, but they are important for all Toronto residents accessing our services. I am proud we offer these impactful employment opportunities to youth and people of all ages in neighbourhoods across Toronto,” said Mayor John Tory.

