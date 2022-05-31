Today, Mayor John Tory was joined by Councillor Paula Fletcher (Toronto-Danforth) and the members of legendary Canadian country rock band Blue Rodeo at Blue Rodeo Drive in the official street naming ceremony. Band members Jim Cuddy, Greg Keelor, Bazil Donovan, Glenn Milchem, Mike Boguski and Colin Cripps were on site for the unveiling.

The public street is north of Gerrard Street East and west of Broadview Avenue, not far from where the band’s studio is located. The sign was installed to honour the band’s enormous contributions to Canadian music. Blue Rodeo has received dozens of JUNO Awards nominations and wins, a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and the Order of Canada. The group has also been inducted into Canada’s Music Hall of Fame. They have sold more than four million albums and played more than 2,000 concerts. In November 2001, Blue Rodeo was presented with the Key to the City in Toronto.

“Blue Rodeo is a legendary Canadian band and I’m glad we were able to celebrate them today,” said Mayor Tory. Blue Rodeo Drive recognizes those strong and abiding Toronto roots. We want to show our huge respect, affection, and support to Blue Rodeo and to Toronto’s thriving and growing music sector. I encourage Blue Rodeo fans to come and visit Blue Rodeo Drive and to support our city’s music scene at the same time.”

Toronto City Council enacted a draft bylaw to name the proposed public highway north of Gerrard Street East and west of Broadview Avenue as “Blue Rodeo Drive” in 2013.

Councillor Paula Fletcher said there was no better way to recognize Blue Rodeo’s contribution to Canadian music.

“I’m so happy that we’re here today to unveil this City of Toronto street sign to honour Blue Rodeo,” stated Councillor Fletcher. “The band has deep roots in Riverdale and the East End and continues to call Toronto home. What better way to recognize their amazing contributions to Canadian music than to give this street, created out of the former Riverdale Hospital redevelopment, the name Blue Rodeo Drive.”