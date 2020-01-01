Toronto Symphony Orchestra announces On Demand Concert Series

Orchestra fans yearning for the concert experience will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with members of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in the new TSO On Demand concert video series. Music Director Gustavo Gimeno has announced eight concerts that reflect the range of TSO programming including Masterworks, Pops, and Young People’s Concerts. All concerts will be filmed at Roy Thomson Hall in high definition (HD), following safety protocols.

“Our creative approach to this virtual-concert series is to give orchestra lovers an experience that they would not normally have in a concert hall. I very much miss the experience of being in Roy Thomson Hall with Toronto audiences, but I think that we are creating beautiful and musically compelling experiences in these performances,” said Maestro Gimeno. “Our artistic goal isn’t to replicate the exact concert experience, but rather to enrich it.” He also plans to conduct two concerts in person, as pandemic restrictions allow.

Gustavo has programmed some of the most loved works in the classical repertoire, including selections from Beethoven, Mozart, and Mahler alongside works that reflect the recognition of the urgent need to present more diverse voices. Audiences will hear music by Joseph Bologne, a Black 18th-century composer; Barbara Croall, an Odawa First Nations composer; American composer Gabriela Lena Frank; Sri Lanken–born Canadian composer Dinuk Wijeratne; American composer Jessie Montgomery; and TSO RBC Affiliate Composer Emilie LeBel.

“These digital performances are a fulfilment of a commitment that the TSO made to stay connected with our audiences and community, despite the circumstances. Gustavo’s exciting TSO On Demand programming is reflective of his artistic vision that is anchored in inspiring musical experiences,” said Matthew Loden, CEO.

The TSO is also giving patrons the opportunity to share the viewing experience with underserved communities through its Give One, Get One program. When patrons buy a ticket to our TSO On Demand series, they can purchase an additional ticket that will be given to one of the TSO’s program partners, such as the YMCA of Greater Toronto and other social-service organizations, so that the gift of music can be shared widely as a way to reduce social isolation.

The TSO is adhering to all public health regulations, ensuring the safety of its artists and staff during the recording of these concerts. Precautions include masks, impermeable barriers between brass and woodwind players, and maintaining a two-metre distance between musicians. The number of musicians will vary by program; however, given restrictions, the full Orchestra will not be able to perform together at this time.

Patrons will have the opportunity to purchase all eight concerts as a package for $120, pick three performances for $51, or select single programs for $20 (or $40 for Give One, Get One). Discounts are available to TSO subscribers and TSOUNDCHECK members. Each program will be available for unlimited viewing after its release for seven days. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 14 at 11:00am. at TSO.CA/OnDemand. One can also call Patron Services at 416.598.3375 (Mon–Fri, 9:00am–5:00pm).