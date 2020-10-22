Canindia News

Toronto temple swami charged with multiple sexual assaults

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that a girl attended the Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada Temple, located at 2107 Codlin Crescent, with her family between June 1, 1994 and December 31, 1997 where she was sexually assaulted several times by the swami at the temple. At that time, she was between 8 and 11 years old and the swami was between 42 and 47 years old.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, His Holiness Swami Pushkarananda, 68, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual assault. 

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West the same day.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. 

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

If Justin Trudeau wants an election, he should have the courage to call it himself, says NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New citizenship oath to acknowledge rights of Indigenous people

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Liberals survive confidence vote with NDP help

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

More CCTVs being installed along Hwys 410 and 403 to deter aggressive driving, gun and gang violence

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Province to create new program addressing eating disorders in children and youth

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Toronto pledges to plant 50 trees in celebration of 50th anniversary of Earth Day

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

25-year-old Brampton man arrested for 2 bank robberies

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

New Ford govt. regulation makes manufacturers responsible for electronic waste

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

City of Mississauga redesigns website

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested