Toronto temple swami charged with multiple sexual assaults

The Toronto Police Service is alerting the public to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that a girl attended the Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada Temple, located at 2107 Codlin Crescent, with her family between June 1, 1994 and December 31, 1997 where she was sexually assaulted several times by the swami at the temple. At that time, she was between 8 and 11 years old and the swami was between 42 and 47 years old.

On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, His Holiness Swami Pushkarananda, 68, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and sexual assault.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West the same day.

Investigators believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook.