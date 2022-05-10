The Michelin Guide will be launched in Canada for the very first time and Toronto will do the groundbreaking honours.

Mayor John Tory was joined by representatives from Michelin, Destination Toronto, Destination Ontario and Destination Canada at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday for this announcement.

“This is an exciting moment for our city as Toronto will become the first Michelin Guide destination in Canada,” said a beaming Mayor Tory. “This further bolsters our reputation as a world destination for food and cuisine. Our diverse city along with the many renowned chefs who call Toronto home have helped us get to this point and to be able to showcase all of the wonderful restaurants.”

“Our expansion into Toronto represents The Michelin Guide’s fifth destination in North America after New York, Washington, DC, Chicago, and California, and its first in Canada,” the exclusive star rating system said on its website.

The first step was taken before the pandemic, when Michelin completed a full destination assessment of Toronto’s culinary scene. Michelin inspectors will now be discovering Toronto’s culinary cuisine over the coming months. They make dining reservations anonymously and pay for all their meals to ensure they are treated the same as any other customer.

“While we await the guide, I encourage Toronto residents to continue supporting and celebrating the revival of Toronto restaurants by dining in locally to sample the diverse culinary offerings our restaurants have to offer,” said Tory.

The inaugural edition of the Michelin Guide Toronto will be announced in autumn, with a selection of restaurants receiving honors. Inspectors can award One, Two, or Three MICHELIN Stars to unparalleled cuisine. They also bestow Bib Gourmand ratings on restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices, and they award the Michelin Green Star to restaurants deeply committed to sustainable gastronomy.

The upcoming guide will follow the usual Michelin methodology based on five universal criteria — quality products, the mastery of flavours, the mastery of cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in the cuisine and consistency between each visit.

“The Michelin Guide inspectors are excited to experience the impressive culinary landscape of Toronto,” said Gwendal Poullennec, Michelin Guides International Director. “This first selection for Canada’s largest city, and our first in the country, will represent the local flavors, international inspiration, and distinct creativity that makes Toronto’s dining scene world-class.”

As one of the most multicultural cities in the world, Toronto’s culinary scene is as diverse as the city itself. With international foods, café-lined streets, fine dining and high-end cuisine, Toronto’s culinary depth receives the global attention it deserves and will soon become a global dining destination.