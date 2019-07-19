Toronto to crack down on excessive vehicle noise

In the summer in particular, there are more complaints about vehicles that are excessively noisy. This week the Toronto police and City of Toronto bylaw officials will be conducting a series of blitzes aimed at those who are operating vehicles without mufflers and those who have altered their vehicles to be extra loud.

“I think people who live in the city understand that it’s not going to be Algonquin Park and it’s not going to be silent at all times,” Mayor John Tory said during an announcement in downtown Toronto Monday evening.

In areas of the city popular with restaurant-goers as well as other parts of the city, the most frequent complaint is that about excessively noisy motorcycles and vehicles.

Blitzes will happen across the city over the next week and spot checks will be held for the rest of the summer. He said drivers could be charged with having an improper muffler and for making unnecessary noise. The Highway Traffic Act offences carry $110 fines.

A new noise bylaw is poised to come into effect on Oct. 1 across Toronto. City staff said there will be changes to a number of areas along with new decibel level standards, eventually allowing bylaw officials to issue tickets for noise coming from stationary vehicles.

It was noted that construction work related to essential infrastructure work is not covered by the bylaw.

Police have largely been responsible for issuing tickets for noise coming from vehicles, but bylaw officers will get in on the action as well come October. For moving vehicles, it will still fall to police to issue tickets, since those offences fall under the Highway Traffic Act. -CINEWS