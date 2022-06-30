Toronto Public Health (TPH) will provide approximately 400 vaccination clinics in community schools across the city this summer in order to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines for hepatitis B, meningococcal and the human papilloma virus.

“School may be out, but Team Toronto continues its efforts to help keep Toronto residents safe,” said Mayor John Tory. “We know from our public health officials that it continues to be critically important that all those eligible receive their full series of COVID-19 vaccines to help protect themselves and their loved ones. I encourage everyone who is due for an updated vaccination to take full advantage of these summertime clinics.”

Beginning next week, TPH will host approximately 50 school-based clinics per week. Clinic information is available on the TPH Appointment Booking System website (www.TPHbookings.ca) under ‘School Immunization Program Clinics.’ A health card is not required, and the vaccines are free and safe. Students can receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as, or any time before or after, the other vaccines.

TPH is also holding a number of pop-up vaccination clinics at special events across the city this long weekend. Information about location and hours of operation is available at www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/covid-19-pop-up-immunization-clinics/.

Residents can get vaccinated at City-run immunization clinics, primary care offices and over 525 pharmacies. A complete list of clinic locations and hours is available on the City’s COVID-19: Where to Get Vaccinated webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated. To find a pharmacy to get a COVID-19 vaccine, residents can use the provincial webpage to find the closest location to them: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/vaccine-locations.

All eligible residents are encouraged to get their third and fourth dose as soon as possible. As with vaccines for other diseases, people are protected best when they stay up to date. COVID-19 vaccines have been scientifically proven to lower the risk of illness, hospitalization and death while protecting oneself, loved ones and the community. Residents with three doses had the lowest rates of hospitalization, ICU and death over any other level of vaccination. More information on vaccines is available at the City’s COVID-19: Vaccines webpage: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-vaccines/.

As of June 23, TPH and Team Toronto have administered more than 7.1 million doses. More than 92.1 per cent of residents 12 years and older have received the first dose, while 89.6 per cent have received both doses. Approximately 66.3 per cent of eligible residents 18 years and older have received their third dose, and more than 220,000 fourth doses have been administered across the city.