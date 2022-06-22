Starting tomorrow, all licensed child care operators in Toronto can apply to be part of the new Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care (CWELCC) funding program.

Licensed day care programs serving children under the age of six, or turning six before Thursday, June 30, may apply to participate in the CWELCC program to support fee reductions for eligible families, provided they meet requirements and the terms and conditions of the funding as determined by the Province and approved by the City. In addition, all licensed child care programs may apply to access workforce compensation supports for eligible staff under the CWELCC program, City officials said in a statement.

“The City of Toronto supports all efforts to keep child care fees affordable for families and we are proud to partner with the federal and provincial governments to help make licensed child care within reach for families in this city,” said Mayor John Tory. “By working closely with child care operators to opt into the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care program, we will enable greater participation that will directly benefit Toronto families.”

The deadline for child care operators to opt into the CWELCC program is Thursday, September 1. Once a child care program has opted in and has been approved, eligible families can expect child care fees to be refunded retroactive to April 1. The new CWELCC website includes details regarding the program, eligibility requirements and any upcoming information session dates for child care operators. As of June 23, it will also include the online application for licensed child care operators to enroll in the CWELCC program: www.toronto.ca/community-people/community-partners/early-learning-child-care-partners/canada-wide-early-learning-child-care-agreement-cwelcc/

On March 28, the Ontario and federal governments announced an agreement to implement the CWELCC funding program in the province. Ontario’s plan for meeting its CWELCC commitments takes a phased approach, over five years, to achieve its key objectives: affordability, accessibility, a valued workforce, inclusion, and an enhanced data and reporting process. The plan also includes a commitment to deliver an average of $10-a-day child care for eligible children by September 2025.