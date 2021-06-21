Today, city officials announced thousands of new COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Toronto Vaccine Day at the Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, June 27.

Toronto is joining forces with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) and Scotiabank to hold a one-day “Our Winning Shot” vaccination event while setting a Canadian clinic single-day vaccination dose record in the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors.

Clinic partners, led by University Health Network and Michael Garron Hospital, are planning to vaccinate more than 10,000 people on Sunday, in order to break the Canadian single day clinic record. All people age 12 and older are eligible to book first dose appointments and be part of history. Second dose appointments will also be available for anyone who received a Pfizer or Moderna shot prior to May 9 or AstraZeneca on or before May 1. As of Wednesday, anyone who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna prior to May 30 will also be able to book an appointment at this clinic.

“This is our winning shot,” said Mayor John Tory. “Toronto Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena is one more way Team Toronto and all of our hardworking partners, including Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, are working to get everyone in our city vaccinated so we can bring this pandemic to an end. If you need a first dose or a second dose, please book your appointment for this record-breaking clinic. Taking part in Toronto Vaccine Day is a win-win. You’ll be a part of history and you’ll be protecting yourself, your family and our city’s progress in fighting COVID-19.”

Appointments will be required for the clinic. Starting today, June 21 at 8 a.m., appointments can be booked by residents through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on www.toronto.ca/covid-19 or by calling the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

The clinic will be administering primarily the Moderna vaccine, with very limited Pfizer doses reserved for youth ages 12 to 17 with confirmed appointments. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are incredibly similar with near identical efficacy rates. The “mixed mRNA model” (mixing Pfizer and Moderna for first and second dose) as well as a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine followed by a second dose mRNA vaccine is approved by both the federal and provincial governments.

To easily connect to resources including vaccine appointment bookings, information on vaccines and upcoming telephone town halls, Toronto residents can text “VACCINE” to 1-833-750-0888 or 833-750-0888 for more information.