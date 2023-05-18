Today, the countdown for the “beautiful game” to come to Toronto officially began as the City unveiled its Host City specific FIFA World Cup 2026 official brand and new #WeAre26 awareness campaign. With blue and green brand colours, a Toronto emblem depicting the FIFA World Cup trophy and a bold typeface, Toronto is ready to be a proud host city for FIFA World Cup 2026.

Yesterday, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) launched the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament brand with a special broadcast presentation in Los Angeles, United States, one of the other 15 Host Cities for the tournament.

Toronto’s FIFA World Cup 2026 brand is now showcased on the new Host City website at www.torontofwc26.ca.

Today’s celebrations include lightings of both the Toronto Sign and CN Tower in blue and green, branded signage across the city on some bus shelters and TTC platform screens, illumination of screens at Yonge-Dundas Square and in libraries, as well as a special youth soccer scrimmage and clinic at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field) with national team players. Local influencers will be present at the event to amplify the enthusiasm for the world’s game in Toronto.

Toronto will host multiple matches at Toronto Stadium and major fan events across the city for the duration of the tournament. FIFA will determine which tournament matches will be played in Toronto at a later date.

In 2018, the FIFA World Cup 2026 was awarded to a joint bid by Canada, Mexico and the United States. This year, FIFA expanded the tournament from 80 to 104 matches to be staged across 16 cities in North America, of which 10 matches are expected to be in Canada.

A special video showcasing Toronto’s Host City branding for FIFA World Cup in 2026 is available at www.torontofwc26.ca.