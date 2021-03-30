Toronto vaccine clinics will be open throughout the Easter weekend to continue to vaccinate all people age 70 and older against COVID-19.

City officials confirmed in statement that the sites have enough COVID-19 vaccine supply and staff to remain open over Easter to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments are still available on Good Friday, Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday. Residents born in 1951 or earlier are encouraged to book now to secure an available appointment.

When attending an appointment, people can bring someone to assist them – whether with transportation, mobility, translation or any other need. The City has information on booking options, clinic maps, accessibility information and transportation options all available on www.toronto.ca/covid-19.

Appointment availability from Wednesday, March 31 to Monday, April 5 are outlined below:

Many appointments remain available at the following sites:

1. Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St. W.

2. Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd.

Some appointments remain available at the following sites:

3. Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr.

4. Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

The following sites are fully booked over the weekend:

5. Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave.

6. The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd. (opening Monday, April 5)

Maps, travel directions and pictures are available for all clinics, including details about parking.

There are several options for people over age 70 or someone helping them to book an appointment at a City-operated clinic or at a preferred hospital.

The easiest ways for eligible seniors to book appointments are:

• Online (City-operated clinics): https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

• Phone (City-operated clinics): 1-888-999-6488 (TTY 1-866-797-0007)

• Online (hospital clinics): www.vaccineto.ca

• Phone (hospital clinics): 1-888-385-1910

For those not sure which clinic location is most convenient or looking for directions, a map of vaccination options in Toronto is on the City’s COVID-19: Vaccine Clinic Locations webpage: www.toronto.ca/COVID19vaccinemap.

When a person with an appointment arrives at a City-operated clinic and has parked in the free parking or been dropped off, there will be signs leading to the clinic entrance, including to accessible entry options.

Those scheduled for vaccinations are urged to arrive no more than 15 minutes early for an appointment. If there is a line, there will be staff outside and chairs and water available. The City has added clinical and non-clinical staff to all clinics to ensure a speedier intake process. The entire vaccination process should take around 30 minutes.