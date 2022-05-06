Toronto’s 50 Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) devices are currently rotating to the next round of locations to help reduce speeding at more areas with safety concerns, encourage a wide-ranging deterrent effect and raise public awareness about the need to slow down and obey posted speed limits.

“We’re rotating all speed cameras to new hot spots to keep encouraging drivers to slow down and respect the posted speed limit, especially near our school communities,” said Councillor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park), Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee

All ASE locations are selected primarily based on data that indicate where speed and collision challenges exist. Each ward has two ASE devices that capture and record images of vehicles travelling in excess of the posted speed limit. This will be the fifth round of locations since the beginning of enforcement in July 2020. As per provincial requirements, warning signs were installed at all new locations to warn drivers in advance.

The 50 new locations are:

Martin Grove Road north of Rampart Road (Etobicoke North) Redgrave Drive west of Martin Grove Road (Etobicoke North) Royal York Road north of La Rose Avenue (Etobicoke Centre) Mill Road north of Burnhamthorpe Road (Etobicoke Centre) The East Mall south of Faludon Court (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Ourland Avenue near Merriday Street (Etobicoke-Lakeshore) Parkside Drive south of Algonquin Avenue (Parkdale-High Park) Runnymede Road north of Colbeck Street (Parkdale-High Park) Scarlett Road south of Ellins Avenue (York South-Weston) Gary Drive near Deerhurst Avenue (York South-Weston) Dufferin Street north of Stanstead Drive (York Centre) Stilecroft Drive west of Sharpecroft Boulevard (York Centre) Weston Road near Coronado Court (Humber River-Black Creek) Spenvalley Drive near Whitbread Crescent (Humber River-Black Creek) Dufferin Street south of Claver Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence) Orfus Road west of Dufferin Street (Eglinton-Lawrence) Rogers Road near 382 Rogers Rd. (Davenport) Dufferin Street south of Dufferin Park Avenue (Davenport) Denison Avenue south of Grange Avenue (Spadina-Fort York) Brant Street south of Adelaide Street West (Spadina-Fort York) Spadina Avenue south of Bloor Street West (University-Rosedale) Manning Avenue south of Lennox Street (University-Rosedale) Street Clair Avenue West near Crang Avenue (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Warren Road north of Lonsdale Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s) Carlton Street near Homewood Avenue (Toronto Centre) Shuter Street east of Sackville Street (Toronto Centre) O’Connor Drive west of Lankin Boulevard (Toronto-Danforth) Cosburn Avenue near Roosevelt Road (Toronto-Danforth) York Mills Road west of Banbury Road (Don Valley West) Park Lane Circle near 60 Park Lane Cir. (Don Valley West) The Donway East north of Greenland Road (Don Valley East) The Donway west near Duncairn Road (Don Valley East) McNicoll Avenue near Sexton Crescent (Don Valley North) Don Mills Road south of Freshmeadow Drive (Don Valley North) Finch Avenue East near Manorcrest Drive (Willowdale) Churchill Avenue west of Abbotsford Road (Willowdale) Street Clair Avenue East west of Marilyn Crescent (Beaches-East York) Kingston Road near Glen Manor Drive (Beaches-East York) Danforth Avenue east of Birchmount Road (Scarborough Southwest) Corvette Avenue near Cleta Drive (Scarborough Southwest) Pharmacy Avenue north of Sherwood Avenue (Scarborough Centre) Antrim Crescent near 11 Antrim Cres. (Scarborough Centre) Pharmacy Avenue near 2300 Pharmacy Ave. (Scarborough-Agincourt) Dunmurray Boulevard near Groomsport Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt) Sandhurst Circle north of Finch Avenue East (Scarborough North) Seasons Drive east of Oasis Boulevard (Scarborough North) Morningside Avenue near Warnsworth Street (Scarborough-Guildwood) Galloway Road near Coronation Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood) Brenyon Way near 200 Brenyon Way (Scarborough-Rouge Park) Old Finch Avenue west of Littles Road (Scarborough-Rouge Park)

In March, the devices issued a total of 27,290 tickets, with the device on Avenue Road south of Caribou Road (Eglinton-Lawrence) issuing the most tickets at 2,826, or 10 per cent of all tickets. According to the data, there were 1,963 repeat offenders in March with the most frequent repeat offender receiving 11 tickets for speeding on Beverley Street near D’Arcy Street (University-Rosedale).

The total payable fine amount includes a set fine, which is determined by Schedule D under the Provincial Offences Act, a victim fine surcharge and applicable court costs. ASE tickets do not incur any demerit points and do not affect a person’s driving record.

“Reducing speeding and reckless driving continues to be one of the City’s top road safety priorities, and we know that Automated Speed Enforcement is an essential, data-driven tool that is effective in changing driver behaviour and protecting our vulnerable road users,” said Mayor John Tory. “We know that when these speed cameras go up, drivers slow down.”