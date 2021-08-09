With the return to a triple-digit new cases, Torontonians are being urged to get fully-vaccinated as soon as possible.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is reporting 316 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto since August 6 – a daily average of 105 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 171,426 cases of COVID-19. There are 26 people hospitalized. To date, there have been 3,614 COVID-19 deaths in Toronto. In total, 167,056 people have recovered. Case status data can be found on Toronto Public Health’s reporting dashboard: www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-latest-city-of-toronto-news/covid-19-status-of-cases-in-toronto/.

Information on how to get vaccinated is available at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-protect-yourself-others/covid-19-vaccines/covid-19-how-to-get-vaccinated/.

TPH is also urging everyone in the city to continue to follow public health measures, including staying home when sick, practising physical distancing and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Residents who exhibit any COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has had COVID-19 should get tested as soon as possible. Information on how to get tested is at https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-what-you-should-do/covid-19-have-symptoms-or-been-exposed/covid-19-assessment-centres/.