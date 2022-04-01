In advance of a revitalized spring and summer season, many St. Lawrence Market merchants are in the process of hiring full-time and part-time positions. To support the merchants the City of Toronto will host a job fair next Thursday, April 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Temporary Market location at 125 The Esplanade.

Toronto residents who are interested in a position at the St. Lawrence Market can drop in for the job fair during these two time slots. Merchants will accept resumés and conduct interviews on-site for part-time and full-time positions including cashiers, raw food and prepared food sales, culinary support and customer service positions. Various shifts will be available.

“As our economy continues to recover from COVID-19, it is important that our small businesses have the support and staffing that they need to serve Toronto residents and businesses. We are here to support the small business operators of the Market as they work to find the right employees for these positions and to help residents who are interested in a job at the Market,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory.

More information about the St. Lawrence Market Job Fair is available at www.stlawrencemarket.com and by email at stlawrencemarket@toronto.ca.