BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Torrent Group to appeal against NCLAT order in Reliance Capital matter in SC

NewsWire
0
0

With the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the bankrupt Reliance Capital Ltd set for the second round of Challenge Mechanism on March 20, the Torrent Group, one of the suitors, is likely to mention their plea in the apex court on Monday.

The Torrent group may request the Supreme Court to stay the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) order in favour of Reliance Capital lenders and allow another round of auction for the financial services company.

The lenders had approached NCLAT against an earlier order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) restraining the CoC from extending the auction round to find higher value for the company.

In the next round of bidding, the minimum/reserve price will be Rs 8,000 crore cash upfront, then round one will be Rs 9,500 crore and then it will be Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 250 crore after each round, it is learnt.

The initial bidding process ended on December 21, 2022 and Torrent Investments was found to be the highest bidder with Rs 8,640 crore.

Soon after that the Hinduja Group’s IIHL made an offer of Rs 9,000 crore.

It is learnt Mukul Rohtagi is to represent Torrent in the apex court and Kapil Sibal will represent the CoC.

20230312-150603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha’s economy projected to grow by 7.8% during 2022-23

    Reliance Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023:...

    SEBI cautions public against fraud refund promises

    HDFC Bank refuses to address customer’s credit card woes