BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Torrent stalls Reliance Capital Resolution, COC approves 90 days extension to complete resolution process

NewsWire
0
0

The Committee of Creditors (COC) of Reliance Capital has approved the extension of 90 days (from January 31 to April 30) to complete the Resolution process.

Due to Torrent’s legal challenge, the Administrator will file an application for deadline extension in the NCLT Mumbai on Monday, January 16.

NCLT Mumbai will resume hearing in the Reliance Capital resolution matter on Monday.

In the hearing on Thursday, January 12, senior counsel Kapil Sibal appearing for RCAP’s COC informed the court that the bid submitted by Torrent is non-compliant.

Sibal said that COC found a discrepancy in the Resolution Plan of Torrent. The financial proposal submitted by the company in the draft resolution proposal does not match the highest bid amount submitted by them in the challenge mechanism.

Sibal said that after the Administrator wrote to Torrent on January 4, and after that Torrent changed its entire bid on January 6.

Sibal said that Torrent does not even meet the threshold of the third round of the Challenge Mechanism. Therefore, it is non-compliant in the third round itself, and could not have participated in the fourth round.

Torrent’s bid in the second round was only Rs 7,500 crore, which should be the final bid by the company, while IIHL’s (Hinduja) all-cash bid of Rs 8,110 crore in the third round is higher than Torrent’s offer of Rs 7,500 crore.

In addition, Hinduja’s IIHL is offering additional upfront cash of Rs 900 crore, over and above its bid of Rs 8,110 crore, to the lenders, and this higher realisation can not be denied to the lenders, including LIC and EPFO.

20230113-151003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adani Airports raises $250 mn for airports development

    RIL inks MoU worth Rs 5.95L cr in green energy, other...

    LG Electronics posts 12% drop in profit on weaker demand

    High-end SUV sales help Hyundai, Kia post strong results in Q2