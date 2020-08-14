Torrential rain lash Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 14 (IANS) Torrential rain lashed the Rajasthan capital for over 12 hours paralysing normal life on Friday. The MeT confirmed 102.6 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m. alone by the Airport IMD observatory, the highest recorded in last 10 years.

The MeT confirmed that 80.6 mm rainfall was registered between 8.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.

The incessant rain started around midnight and continued till Friday afternoon inundating the low-lying areas that impacted informal settlements on roads and underpasses. Many cars and two-wheelers were found submerged.

As the Pink City was flooded, the buses headed to the Assembly from Fairmont Hotel were also stuck ahead of the crucial trust vote. Police and the fire brigade was called to take out the buses and it took them half an hour.

–IANS

