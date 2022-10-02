WORLD

Torrential rain wreaks havoc in Ghana

NewsWire
0
0

Torrential rain hit some parts of Ghana, the capital Accra included, causing flooding in downtown areas and disrupting traffic on major roads.

The intermittent rain, which started early Saturday morning, continued through to the afternoon. Many major drains carrying running water were overflown, while some road potholes were enlarged and deepened.

Vehicles and commuters to several places within the cities and adjoining communities had to wade through heavy floods to get to their destinations. Some drivers, as a result of poor visibility, had to park their vehicles on the shoulders of roads.

Some residents in the affected areas were seen scooping flood waters from their homes and shops.

Videos and comments about the flooding situation and its attendant impact were posted on social media with residents calling on the government to find a permanent solution to their age-old poor drainage challenges.

Komla Dodze, a resident of Tema, told Xinhua in an interview how the torrential rain had destroyed his property.

“In fact, today’s continuous rain has actually destroyed almost everything in my room, including the fridge, furniture, and others, all were flooded,” said the resident.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency on Saturday warned citizens to be cautious in flood-prone areas.

20221002-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korea’s population falls for 2nd year in a row

    CWG 2022, Cricket: India clinch silver medal after losing to Australia...

    Twitter experiment lets select developers to build 3rd-party apps

    Zelensky acknowledges ‘vital’ role played by Western weaponry