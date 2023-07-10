INDIA

Torrential rains: Rahul Gandhi appeals party workers to help admin in relief work

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the deaths of several people in several northern states due to heavy rainfall saying that we all have to face the difficult challenge of natural calamity together and urged the party workers to help the administration in relief work.

“The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other North Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured. All Congress workers are requested to help the administration in relief work. We all have to face the difficult challenge of this natural calamity together,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

His remarks came after heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in several parts of north India, claiming at least 19 lives in the past three days.

Himachal Pradesh was worst-hit, as all major rivers are in spate, bringing normal life to a standstill.

The weather office has predicted more rain for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas.

