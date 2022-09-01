BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tortoise received funding from Swiggy & ZestMoney’s founder, CE0

NewsWire
0
0

Fintech startup Tortoise has received an undisclosed amount of funding from Sriharsha Majety co-founder and CEO of Swiggy and Lizzie Chapman co-founder and CEO of ZestMoney.

The Save Now Buy Later (SNBL) startup had, earlier this year, raised around $2.3 million, in a seed round of funding, from Vertex Ventures, a part of global investment firm Temasek.

“This round is our Mentors Round, where we are raising Angel cheques from category-defining leaders like Lizzie and Sriharsha and expect a few more such visionaries to join in. We are well capitalized from our Seed round, and hence this is less about the investment and more about access to such inspirational leaders,” said Vardhan Koshal, co-founder of Tortoise.

Tortoise was co-founded in 2020 by Vardhan Koshal and Surya Harsha Nunnaguppala. Recently, Nikhil Joy, a former Vice President at ZestMoney, joined the Tortoise team as the co-founder.

Tortoise allows users to save up for large purchases and rewards them for those savings.

20220901-130404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telcos cannot raise any dispute over AGR dues

    Delhi govt to formally exit liquor business

    ‘After all it’s a very big bank’, Hong Kong exempts Jamie...

    Indian investors likely lost Rs 1,000 cr to fake crypto exchanges:...