Toshakhana case: Pak court issues non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana case, media reports said.

Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal, who conducted the hearing of the case, announced the decision, Geo News reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) and a banking court granted interim bail to the former Prime Minister after he appeared before them at the judicial complex.

The former premier secured bail in the prohibited funding and terrorism cases filed against him.

ATC judge Raja Jawad heard the terror case and granted Khan bail till March 9 against submission of surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

Meanwhile, judge Rakhshanda Shaheen confirmed Khan’s bail in the prohibited funding case.

Khan was scheduled to appear before three courts on Tuesday to attend the hearings on multiple cases. These included a prohibited funding case in a banking court, an anti-terrorism case, and the Toshakhana and an attempt to murder cases in the same court, Geo News reported.

The Islamabad police had registered terror cases against PTI leaders, including Khan, after the party workers took to the streets and vandalised state property following Khan’s disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.

The cases were filed at different police stations in Islamabad in which hundreds of PTI workers and leaders were named for blocking roads and attacking police personnel at the behest of Khan, Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and others.

On October 2022, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked the PTI chief for allegedly receiving prohibited funding, Geo News reported.

20230228-171202

