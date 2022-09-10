HEALTHINDIA

Total 173 lumpy virus cases detected in cattle in Delhi: Minister

NewsWire
0
0

As many as 173 cases of lumpy virus have been detected so far in cattle in the capital city, Minister for Environment, Forest & Wildlife, Gopal Rai said here on Saturday.

It includes 45 cows from Gol Dairy, 16 from Najafgarh area, 40 in the Rewla Khanpur area, and some others from adjacent villages, he said.

While addressing the media here, he said that most of the cases have been found in South and West District of national capital Delhi. The lumpy virus has been also found in neighbouring states of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Addressing the media, Rai said the Delhi government has deployed two mobile veterinary clinics and set up 11 rapid response teams to collect samples. Four teams have been formed to create awareness about the infection, he added.

The city government has also set up a special control room with helpline number 8287848586 for queries related to lumpy virus. However, he said that there is no threat for human beings with this virus.

Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice and wasps by direct contact, as also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

The Delhi minister said that an isolation ward is being set up in Rewla Khanpur in southwest Delhi for abandoned cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease.

20220910-145603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global acute hepatitis cases in kids rises to 700, ten deaths:...

    Odisha, Tata Memorial Centre sign MoU for 200-bed cancer hospital

    Modi takes 2nd jab, says vax can defeat Covid

    Supply of Covaxin to govt at Rs 150/dose not sustainable: Bharat...