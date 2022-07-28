Former West Bengal Minister’s Partha Chatterjee, arrested in the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, had a total assets, which include both movable and immovable, of just around Rs 1.16 crore.

This is what he claimed in the affidavit that he filed with the Election Commission, while contesting the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from Behala (West) Assembly constituency.

In actual, the total asset value as declared in the affidavit was Rs 1,15,94,863 crore, out of which Rs 90,94,863 was movable assets, while Rs 25,00,000 was under the category of immovable assets.

The immovable asset, as per the affidavit was two-and-half storey building built over 1.4 cattahs of land, which Chatterjee claimed to have inherited as ancestral property.

The major components under the movable category includes Rs 1,48,676 cash, Rs 64,46,187 as deposits in banks, financial institutions and non-banking financial companies and Rs 25,00,000 as life insurance policies. In the affidavit, Chatterjee claimed that he neither owns any car or any jewellery or land or any other asset.

In the affidavit, he also declared that he was a zero-liability person. He also declared that there were no criminal cases pending against him.

