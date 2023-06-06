SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Tottenham Hotspur appoint Ange Postecoglou as new manager

NewsWire
0
1

English football club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday appointed Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on a four-year contract.

The 57-year-old Postecoglou, set to be the first Australian to manage in the Premier League, will join Spurs on July 1 after spending two years at Celtic in which he won back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble this season.

As per Spurs, Postecoglou’s coaching staff will be confirmed in “due course”.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy — everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead,” said Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, in a club statement.

Postecoglou succeeds Antonio Conte, who was sacked in March, as permanent Spurs boss. Cristian Stellini and then subsequently Ryan Mason stepped into the acting head coach role for the rest of the season.

Since losing 2-0 against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League final, Spurs have claimed just one top-four finish in the subsequent four seasons.

Addressing the uncertainty surrounding the future of striker Harry Kane — with Real Madrid showing interest in the England captain — will be high on the agenda of Postecoglou this summer.

20230606-172403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Playing for 19 years primary reason behind my Khel Ratna, says...

    FIFA World Cup: Croatia’s Livakovic stops Japan’s march with superlative saves...

    Fans to support teams with creative banners for Women’s Asian Cup...

    Vladimir Ivic leaves Maccabi Tel Aviv head coach role to join...