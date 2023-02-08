SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris out for two months with knee injury

Tottenham will be without goalkeeper Hugo Lloris for up to two months after the extent of the knee injury he suffered in last Sunday’s 1-0 win over Manchester City was confirmed.

The news means that Fraser Forster will take over in goal ahead of their visit to Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend, a Xinhua report said.

Spurs then play the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie against Inter Milan and have key London derbies against West Ham and Chelsea, which will go a long way to deciding if they can manage a top-four finish this season.

Former Southampton keeper Forster has made just two appearances since swapping the south coast for north London last summer.

36-year-old Lloris has been a key part of the Tottenham squad since signing from Lyon in 2012 and had played 21 league games this season before his injury, as well as having played all 38 league matches in the previous two campaigns.

He represented France in the World Cup, forming part of the side that reached the final, before losing to Argentina on penalties, but announced his retirement from the international game afterwards.

20230208-234401

