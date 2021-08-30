Tottenham went into the international break as Premier League leaders and the only team with a 100 per cent record after three games following their 1-0 win at home to Watford late on Sunday night.

Heung Min Son’s vicious cross fooled everyone and ended up in the back of the Watford net for the only goal. Although Watford never let their heads drop, Tottenham defended well and have not conceded a goal this season.

Mason Greenwood may be wondering how much game time he will get with Manchester United after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the teenage striker did his cause no harm with his third goal of the season to seal three points for his side 10 minutes from time.

Wolves again created chances and once again failed to take them and they are in the bottom three after three defeats in their first three games under new coach Bruno Lage, Xinhua reports.

It was honours even between Burnley and Leeds United, but the home side will be frustrated to drop two points after Patrick Bamford’s late finish cancelled out Chris Wood’s 61st minute opener for the home side.

On Saturday Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1 with Mohamed Salah’s penalty cancelling out Kai Havertz’s opener for the visitors. Chelsea played all the second half after Reece James was sent off for committing the penalty that led to Salah’s equaliser.

Manchester City humiliated Arsenal 5-0 with Ferran Torres scoring twice, while Ilkay Gundongan, Rodri and Gabriel Jesus all got on the scoresheet.

Arsenal have three defeats from three league games, conceding nine goals and scoring none in their worst start in over 50 years.

Everton won 2-1 away to Brighton thanks to goals from Demarai Gray and a penalty from Dominic Calvert Lewin, while Brentford remain unbeaten in their debut Premier League season after a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

West Ham were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace with two goals from Conor Gallagher cancelling out striker from Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio for West Ham.

Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton condemned Norwich to their third consecutive defeat as Leicester won 2-1 at Carrow Road, while James Ward Prowe’s 96th minute penalty saved a point for Southampton away to Newcastle.

–IANS

akm/