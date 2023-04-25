Tottenham has sacked their caretaker coach Cristian Stellini in the wake of their 6-1 humiliation to Newcastle United.

The Italian had only been in the role for a month after Antonio Conte left the club at the end of March, but the man, who had been Conte’s assistant at the club, has now gone the same way as his former boss.

Sunday saw Tottenham fall 5-0 down away to Newcastle after just 21 minutes, and the defeat leaves them six points adrift of the top-four and in danger of dropping out of the top-six, a Xinhua report said.

Former player Ryan Mason will now take charge until the end of the campaign, repeating the job he did in 2021 after Jose Mourinho was sacked.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday released a statement taking responsibility for Stellini’s appointment and subsequent sacking.

“Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine,” he wrote.

“Cristian (Stellini) will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”

“Ryan Mason will take over head coach duties with immediate effect. Ryan knows the club and the players well. We shall update further on his coaching staff in due course,” he added.

Tottenham’s next game is another vital game for their UEFA Champions League ambitions when they entertain fourth-placed Manchester United on Thursday.

