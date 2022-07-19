Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday signed Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence on a five-year contract that will keep him with the club until 2027.

The 21-year old right-back spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest, scored three goals in 46 appearances and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League.

“To play in the Premier League and for a big club like Tottenham, it’s a dream come true,” Spence told Tottenham’s official website.

“I’m thankful I’m here and I’ve got the opportunity to play for the club. It’s a privilege to be here. I can’t wait to meet the players, the staff and obviously the manager and train with the team,” he added.

Spence is Spurs manager Antonio Conte’s sixth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Fraser Forster, defender Clement Lenglet, midfielder Yves Bissouma and forwards Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

He was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and the PFA Championship Team of the Year, having won the Championship player of the month and goal of the month awards for March.

