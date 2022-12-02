Backed into a corner in their previous outing against the Tamil Thalaivas, the defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C bounced back in style to clinch a well-deserved draw (37-37) when the two teams met again in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Delhi coach Krishan Kumar Hooda was satisfied with the result.

“The match against the Tamil Thalaivas was a critical match, and we would have liked to win of course, but a draw was not a bad result. We have to continue to fight on in our remaining games,” said the coach.

Talking about the team’s performance, coach Hooda said,”We as a team always have a plan before we enter the field of play. The way you want the game to play out rarely does it work out in that fashion. During a match situation, it can be difficult to predict which way the tide will go.”

With qualification for the playoffs on the line, the coach said, “In our last game, we were never out of the contest and we were in with a chance. And I am quite happy with the way my team has been working so far. I don’t have any complaints about the efforts the team has been putting in.”

The Naveen Kumar-led Dabang Delhi K.C have their task cut out against a solid Puneri Paltan side, who have almost booked their berth in the playoffs of Season 9. With a fair bit to do, the defending champions will turn to Naveen and Ashu Malik to lead the charge against Fazel Atrachali and co, in what promises to be an exciting contest.

After that, the Telugu Titans, who are on home turf will hope to break their losing streak against the Tamil Thalaivas, for whom a win is of utmost importance in their bid to make the playoffs this season. With the in-form Narender and Ajinkya Pawar standing tall, the Tamil Thalaivas will hope to make solid progress as they aim to secure a playoff berth for the first time.

In the final contest of Saturday, the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on the Bengal Warriors, with the latter needing to do the heavy lifting in the final days of the league stage. However, it won’t be easy for the Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors as the likes of Arjun Deshwal are in irresistible form.

