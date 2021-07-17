Belgian cyclist Wout van Aert won Stage 20 of Tour de France but Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar is all set to win the title and the yellow jersey after he finished seventh in Saturday’s stage.

Pogacar is five minutes 20 seconds ahead of Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard in second place in the overall rankings.

Saturday’s win was van Aert’s second stage win this year.

“I am super happy to finish. It went so fast,” Pogacar was quoted as saying by media after the win. “There was so much support on course, I was just enjoying every moment, though I was suffering as it was super hot.

“I cannot describe it. I was going flat out but it was totally different to stage five where there was much more adrenaline. But today, I did my best. I was prepared, but not as good in the legs.”

Stage 20 winners

1. Wout van Aert, (Belgium, Jumbo-Visma) 35 mins 53 secs

2. Kasper Asgreen, (Denmark, Deceuninck-Quick Step) +31 secs

3. Jonas Vingegaard, (Denmark, Jumbo-Visma) +32 secs

4. Stefan Kung, (Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ) +38 secs

5. Stefan Bissegger, (Switzerland, EF Education-Nippo) +44 secs

Overall leaders after Stage 20

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia/UAE-Team Emirates) 80hrs 16mins 59secs

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Denmark/Jumbo Visma) +5mins 20secs

3. Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) +7mins 3secs

4. Ben O’Connor (Australia/AG2R Citroen) +10mins 02secs

5. Wilco Kelderman (Netherlands/Bora-Hansgrohe) +10mins 13secs

