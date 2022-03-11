Tourism gets fat allocation in Kerala budget

Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Friday welcomed the substantial budget allocation of Rs 362.15 crore for planning and implementation of a slew of projects in the tourism sector during 2022-23 in the budget presented by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal in the Assembly.

Riyas said this allocation will impart a great momentum to the post-pandemic travel and hospitality activities in the state.

“The budget has made substantial allocations to the development of the tourism sector to take up a slew of initiatives like tourism hubs. The amount allocated in the budget for tourism is Rs 42 crore more than that set for 2021,” the minister added.

He said the increased allocation will support the revival of the pandemic-hit tourism in the state as the entire spectrum of tourism enterprises, which provide jobs to thousands of people will benefit.

The new projects in the pipeline include the launch of cruise tourism connecting Kovalam, Kollam, Kochi, Beypore, Mangalore and Goa, for which an initial allocation of Rs five crore has been made.

A sum of Rs 15 crore has been set apart for transforming the Champions Boat League into an Indian Premier League model.

The budget has also allocated Rs 20 crore for interest subvention for an ambitious project to avail a Rs 1,000-crore loan for the rejuvenation and development of the tourism sector.

The scheme-wise allocations include Rs 132.14 crore for the “one panchayat-one destination” initiative, Rs 81 crore for marketing strategies and promotional activities, Rs 29.30 crore for training activities in the tourism sector and Rs five crore for setting up caravan parks.

Apart from putting the Caravan Tourism initiative firmly on track, the new projects to be implemented include development of 25 eco-friendly tourist hubs in five years, strengthening of the pilgrim circuit and inclusion of marine travel in tourism plans.

