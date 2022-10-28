INDIA

Tourism in UP registers 27% increase

NewsWire
0
0

Domestic tourism in Uttar Pradesh has grown by 27 per cent in 2021-2022 — as per a survey by the Union Tourism Ministry – casting aside the shadow of the pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh has also emerged as the second biggest contributor, after Tamil Nadu, with over 16 per cent share in the national pie.

Against 8.6 crore tourists in 2020-21, Uttar Pradesh was visited by 10.9 crore people in 2021-22.

The state also made it to the top ten states witnessing foreign tourist visits in 2021. It ranked seventh in the category and accounted for over 4 per cent share of the total foreign tourists.

Principal Secretary, Tourism, Mukesh Meshram said, “While the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has become a magnet, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be the next big thing that will draw pilgrims. Tourist facilities in Mathura are also being  revamped in a big way.”

Tour operators feel that the state will no longer be known for the Taj Mahal alone.

“Till now it was the Taj Mahal that was the major tourist attraction in UP, but with Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and now the Ram temple as well as Mathura, the number of attractions are increasing and so will the tourist footfall,”  said a tour operator Harish Saklani.

Industry experts and officials at the state tourism department said that the numbers speak for the fact that the sector was slowly limping back to normal. They also noted that the projections for the current year indicate further improvement.

They further claimed that within a couple of years, the state will become the number one destination in the domestic sector.

Prateek Hira, member of the tourism and medical value travel committee, said, “In India, pilgrimage drives the domestic tourism industry and UP being the birthplace of Ram and Krishna is a natural puller. Better roads and air connectivity  in UP is also fuelling the weekend pilgrimage market which is sure to show up in the years to come.”

The Uttar Pradesh government is also coming up with a new policy framework to boost the tourism sector in the state as the government is seeing tourism as a key contributor to the state’s dream of becoming a one-trillion dollar economy.

The proposed new policy has broadened its canvas which will give a chance to smaller players. Alongside, it has proposed to give industry status to the tourism sector projects – often described as a magnet from the investment point of view.

20221028-063204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All industrial units in Delhi have switched to clean fuels: Report

    Kejriwal to support protesting teachers in Punjab

    SC to hear on Wednesday plea against physical exams for Class...

    Delhi HC asks ex-judge to submit CCTV footage of case hearing