The Tourism Ministry has come up with a series of 12 episodes that will take you on a virtual journey of Incredible India in celebration of 75 years of Independence. The Ministry will be launching the series in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Each episode will focus on diverse themes regarding the cultural heritage of India and generate awareness about ‘Incredible India’.

On the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day on Saturday, the event will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy in the presence of the Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan.

The inauguration programme will feature live streaming of a 20 minute film ‘[email protected] Journey’. After the conclusion of the event, the participants can attempt a quiz based on the film shown during the webinar. The quiz is open for 3 hours after the webinar is over. The participants will be rewarded with participation certificates and surprise prizes for the fastest 1000 winners.

The Ministry of Tourism has been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) since March 12 this year where the Ministry and its field offices are carrying out various activities and events with participation of the travel trade and hospitality sector, guides, students and the general public. The various activities like Heritage walks, walkathon, cycle rally, photo exhibition, nukkad natak, painting competition, live sessions on Facebook, YouTube are being organized pan India.

In the journey of AKAM, the Ministry is focusing on children and youth to get more acquainted with India’s glorious past and a grand future.

“With strong rooted cultural values and to take India ahead on the path of global leadership, it is vital that they are made aware of the strength of the diversity of our Nation,” the Ministry said.

During August 2021, the domestic tourism offices of the Ministry and its affiliated institutes like the Indian Institutes of Travel and Tourism Management (IITTM) and Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) are arranging different programmes such as webinars, workshops, Quiz contest, live sessions, essay competitions, heritage walks with the participation of students and the general public.

–IANS

ssb/bg