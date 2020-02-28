Tourist among 4 charged for HK anti-govt protest

Hong Kong, March 3 (IANS) A Dutch tourist was among four defendants charged in a Hong Kong court in connection with an anti-government protest which led to the arrest of 115 people, a media report said on Tuesday.

The protest in Mong Kok occurred on the night of February 29 after about 100 protesters gathered to block Nathan Road, marking six months since major clashes on August 31, 2019.

On Monday, the West Kowloon Court heard that Edgar Willem Aart De Bruin, 31, had set fire to a public rubbish bin at the junction of Shantung Street and Sai Yee Street during the protest, the South China Morning Post said in the report.

Defence counsel told Principal Magistrate Peter Law Tak that De Bruin entered Hong Kong as a visitor but intended to apply for a work visa so he could teach at a local kindergarten.

De Bruin, whose visit visa expires in May, was charged with one count of arson along with 42-year-old Tang Chun-keung, a merchandising manager at a sports equipment company.

They both face 10 years in prison.

The 115 people arrested on February 29 comprised 71 men and 44 women, aged 15 to 54.

Since June last year, Hong Kong has been gripped by often-violent clashes between anti-government protesters and police, sparked by a piece of extradition legislation which officials have since withdrawn.

On August 31, 2019 the police stormed Prince Edward station to chase and arrest protesters, some of whom were injured in the raid.

It sparked public concerns over whether officers had used excessive force.

