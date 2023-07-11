INDIA

Tourist arrivals in Morocco up by 21%

NewsWire
0
0

Morocco registered 6.5 million tourist arrivals in the first six months of 2023, surpassing the pre-pandemic level in 2019 by 21 per cent, the Ministry of Tourism said.

In June, the volume of arrivals reached almost 1.4 million, a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2019, it said.

Among the tourists, those from Spain were up by 79 per cent, followed by Britain, 23 per cent, and Portugal 16 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The sector’s revenue soared to $4.1 billion in the first five months this year, up by 42 per cent year-on-year from 2019, the Ministry added.

Tourism is a key sector in the Moroccan economy, directly contributing 7.1 per cent of the total GDP in 2019 and providing an estimated 565,000 jobs, equivalent to 5 per cent of total employment.

2023071137369

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mobile app launched for fish farmers by NBFGR in UP

    Two soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri (Ld)

    Clear weather, light rain possible at isolated places in J&K

    Youth Cong approaches NHRC over Kolkata Municipal poll violence