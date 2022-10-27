INDIA

Tourist footfall will increase in Goa, says Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Thursday said that he is optimistic about tourism and the footfall of tourists will increase in the state after both airports are operational.

The coastal state having Dabolim airport in South Goa, will also commission Mopa International airport in North Goa, work of which is getting completed.

Goa government had initially planned to inaugurate the greenfield International airport at Mopa between August 15 and 30, however it was delayed.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in August had said that work of Mopa International Airport in Goa will be completed by October 23 and later will be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“After both Airports are operational, footfall of tourists will increase with international and domestic tourists coming to Goa, this is what we expect. Challenge is to ensure all the services to type of tourist coming in. We are working with stakeholders to (increase footfall),” Khaunte said.

Khaunte said that more charter flights will arrive in Goa.

He also said that e-visa issue of United Kingdom will be sorted out, which would help to attract more tourists.

The first charter flight of the tourist season with 180 passengers from Kazakhstan had arrived in the coastal state on Wednesday.

Dabolim Airport sources informed that from November 3, flights from Russia will also arrive in Goa.

