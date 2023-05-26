INDIA

Tourist from Telangana arrested for rash driving around Goa beach

Goa police on Friday arrested a tourist from Telangana for rash and negligent driving on the restricted turtle nesting Morjim beach in North Goa.

Siolim Coastal Security Police Station told IANS that the patrolling team on Friday morning intercepted the person driving a Honda City Car registered in Andhra Pradesh in rash and negligent manner, endangering human life on the restricted turtle nesting Morjim beach.

“We then handed over the person to Pernem Police, who have registered a case against him,” Siolim Coastal Security Police said.

Pernem Police station Inspector Sachin Lokre said that the accused was arrested and later released on bail.

The accused was identified as Sanyas Yadav from Telangana, he said.

According to Goa Tourism Department advisory, “Driving of motor vehicles, including 2-wheelers on beaches, is strictly prohibited and will lead to severe action and seizure of the vehicle and arrest of the driver.”

In the past many such cases were reported on the beaches of Goa, wherein tourist take their cars on beaches and get struck in the sand.

The offense has been registered under section 279, 336 of the IPC. Pernem Police are further investigating the case.

20230527-012005

