INDIA

Tourist killed, 4 staffers injured in Pahalgam hotel fire

A tourist was killed and four staffers injured in a hotel fire in J&K’s Pahalgam hill station on Monday, officials said.

Officials said that the tourist was identified as Bhupinder Gill, 75, from Dehra Dun.

“Three injured staffers have been discharged from the hospital while the 4th one is undergoing treatment. All the injured staffers are locals. The cause of fire is being ascertained,” an official said.

“Inquest proceedings have been started in the death of tourist,” the official said.

