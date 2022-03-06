SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Tourist vehicles to get priority access amid fuel shortage in SL

By NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday announced that diesel vehicles registered with the Tourism Development Authority will be given priority access to fuel at state-owned bus depots amid an ongoing shortage of fuel in the island nation.

Vehicles that qualify for this scheme will be given an identity sticker, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and attended by officials from the Tourism and Transport Ministries, which was held following reports that a number of tourist transporting vehicles were stranded across the country due to fuel shortages.

The Tourism Ministry has also urged police authorities to provide assistance to the stranded tourist vehicles, and to help the hotels hosting tourists to procure diesel to run electricity generators.

Tourism has been one of the most affected sectors by fuel shortages and electricity cuts since February in Sri Lanka.

20220306-154202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.